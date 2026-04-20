Heart health: Encourage healthy eating, control obesity in kids

With more working parents, children often rely on processed foods, sweets, and bakery items instead of balanced meals, says Dr Tonny Paul Mampilly, HOD, Paediatrics and Neonatology, Lisie Hospital, Kochi, in an interview with Anna Jose. Edited excerpts:

How has changing lifestyle affected children’s health?

Lifestyle plays a major role in the rising incidence of obesity and cholesterol among children. Sedentary habits, increased screen time, unhealthy food choices, and lack of physical activity are major contributors. In some cases, genetic factors also play a role. With more working parents, children often rely on processed foods, sweets, and bakery items instead of balanced meals. Breastfeeding also matters. These habits increase the risk of obesity, which can lead to hypertension, diabetes, headaches, and high cholesterol at a young age.

What steps should be taken if there is a family history?

Children with a family history of early heart disease need regular screening. Early detection is the key. Parents should encourage healthy eating habits, limit junk food, promote physical activity and ensure regular health check-ups. Regular screening helps identify endocrine or genetic issues early, allowing timely intervention.

How can obesity and cholesterol be prevented?

Prevention begins with lifestyle modification. Reduce screen time, ensure adequate sleep, and encourage outdoor games and sports among children. The height, weight and BMI should be monitored regularly. If BMI is significantly high, tests for thyroid function, cholesterol, diabetes, and cholesterol should be done. Untreated obesity and high cholesterol can lead to serious complications later in life.

Why are follow-ups important?

One major challenge is that families often discontinue treatment after initial improvement. Regular follow-ups help doctors monitor progress, motivate children, and ensure long-term lifestyle changes. Schools can also play a role by promoting health awareness and regular check-ups.