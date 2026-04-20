Manage cholesterol before it leads to heart attacks

Ajit (name changed) was 50-years-old when a check-up revealed high cholesterol values. His total cholesterol was 280 mg/dl and LDL value of 165 mg/dl. When he visited his doctor, he was put on medication quickly considering his lifestyle and comorbidities – he was obese and had high blood pressure and diabetes. He was prescribed medicines to control his cholesterol, blood pressure and sugar.

“Usually, we don’t prescribe medicine for cholesterol in the first instance. We usually advise dietary modifications and regular exercise with a follow up lipid profile after two months of lifestyle modification. Here, the patient had diabetes, hypertension, history of smoking, and high cholesterol. His risk profile suggested a 12.8% 10-year risk of heart disease and a 30-year risk of 46%. So he was immediately started on medications. He was also instructed to adopt lifestyle and dietary changes, as he was overweight. The aim was to control the risk factors and reduce his chances of developing heart disease,” said Dr Sandeep R, senior interventional cardiologist, Aster Medcity, Kochi.

Ajit stopped smoking, followed his physician’s instructions and reduced his LDL to 70 mg/dL with statins and his BMI to 24. His HDL level increased to 40 mg/dl with weight loss, and his blood pressure dropped to around 130 mmHg by cutting down on smoking and with lifestyle changes within three months.

“Multiple studies have shown that by bringing down cholesterol by one mmol/l (millimole per liter), which is 39 mg/dl, we can actually reduce the chance of heart disease and heart disease-related complications by 20-25%. Regular exercise and changes like weight reduction, smoking cessation, and salt restriction helped this patient to reduce cholesterol levels and the risk of future heart disease and stroke,” Dr Sandeep pointed out.

Cholesterol is essential for normal body functions, including building cells, helping digestion, nerve function and hormone production. However, excess levels can be harmful and become a major risk factor for heart disease.