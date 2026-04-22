Earthen echoes

Watch artisans refine this clay, which is prized for its natural elasticity. One can also see the bhatti, a traditional open furnace covered with straw and mud. Among many offerings of this art form, the terracotta horse is the signature symbol of this region. Traditionally used as offerings in local shrines, these horses are now coveted pieces of home décor. Beyond the horses, look for elephants with mahouts, ornate chandeliers, Ganesha idols and delicate jali work lamps.

While the terracotta village is the artistic soul of the area, Gorakhpur city offers many pit stops. Don’t miss the Light and Sound Show at the Gorakhnath Temple in the evening. It’s a high-tech way to learn about the nath monastic tradition and Guru Gorakhnath.

Geeta Press is modelled after a traditional temple and houses the Lila Chitra Mandir, which has marble walls inscribed with the entire Bhagavad Gita and beautiful paintings of Indian epics. End the day at Ramgarh Tal (the Marine Drive of Gorakhpur) to enjoy a sunset stroll at Nauka Vihar, a floating restaurant and boating.