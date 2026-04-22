Set in stone

The earliest notation system of India’s classical dance traditions was architectural. Across Karnataka, a trail of temples and cave shrines spanning nearly a thousand years — from the Chalukyan caves of Badami to the Vijayanagara ruins of Hampi — preserves the physical language of dance in granite and soapstone with a precision that no manuscript has matched. Dance students across India still visit these sites as part of their formal curriculum, measuring their own postures against figures carved eight centuries before them.
The trail begins in the 7th century with the Chalukyas, who established the grammar. Badami’s Cave 1 houses an 18-armed Nataraja whose every arm holds a position catalogued in the Natya Shastra, the foundational Sanskrit treatise on the artform. Traced in sequence, the arms map a series of karanas — discrete movement units — making the carving less a devotional image than a kinetic diagram. At the Ravana Phadi cave in Aihole, the sculptural focus shifts to parsva janu or side-knee positions: an early articulation of the balance and turnout that defines bharatanatayam’s physical
vocabulary to this day. Pattadakal’s Virupaksha Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, broadens the frame entirely, its friezes place dance within scenes of social life, confirming that performance here was never exclusively sacred as always imagined.
The Hoysalas arrived in the 12th century with softer material and more ambition. Working in soapstone, which yields to fine carving when freshly quarried and hardening over time, craftsmen at Belur and Halebidu achieved a level of detail that the harder rock of earlier dynasties simply could not accommodate. At the Chennakeshava Temple in Belur, 42 bracket figures known as madanikas line the outer walls, each caught in a distinct dance posture. One holds a mirror and embodies sringara rasa — the aesthetic of love; another freezes the exact moment of syncopation between a drummer and a dancer. The star-shaped temple platforms were not decorative geometry. They were stages engineered to distribute a dancer’s movement across 360 degrees, a spatial logic that still informs how performers are trained to occupy this space.
Hampi marks both the final chapter of this trail and a fundamental shift in the relationship between dance and architecture. Under the Vijayanagara Empire, between the 14th and 16th centuries, performance moved from the inner sanctum to the public arena. The Mahanavami Dibba — a vast stone platform whose relief carvings document dancers and musicians at the Dasara festival — reflects the rise of the percussive, rhythmic footwork that would come to define both bharatanatiyam and kuchipudi. At the Vitthala Temple, the musical pillars were constructed to be struck, each producing a specific note. The building was the instrument. The Maha Mantapa or Natya Mandapa, was designed specifically for for performing arts and cultural celebrations like these.
What makes this trail remarkable is not its antiquity but its continued utility. These sites function, across every dynasty and century, as a single extended argument: that movement has structure, that structure can be codified and that stone is a perfectly adequate medium in which to do it. The Keshava Temple at Somanathapura serves as an extension of this trail. The Brahma Jinalaya in Lakkundi and the Aghoreshwara Temple in Ikkeri also make for good viewing.