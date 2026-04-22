Set in stone

The Hoysalas arrived in the 12th century with softer material and more ambition. Working in soapstone, which yields to fine carving when freshly quarried and hardening over time, craftsmen at Belur and Halebidu achieved a level of detail that the harder rock of earlier dynasties simply could not accommodate. At the Chennakeshava Temple in Belur, 42 bracket figures known as madanikas line the outer walls, each caught in a distinct dance posture. One holds a mirror and embodies sringara rasa — the aesthetic of love; another freezes the exact moment of syncopation between a drummer and a dancer. The star-shaped temple platforms were not decorative geometry. They were stages engineered to distribute a dancer’s movement across 360 degrees, a spatial logic that still informs how performers are trained to occupy this space.

Hampi marks both the final chapter of this trail and a fundamental shift in the relationship between dance and architecture. Under the Vijayanagara Empire, between the 14th and 16th centuries, performance moved from the inner sanctum to the public arena. The Mahanavami Dibba — a vast stone platform whose relief carvings document dancers and musicians at the Dasara festival — reflects the rise of the percussive, rhythmic footwork that would come to define both bharatanatiyam and kuchipudi. At the Vitthala Temple, the musical pillars were constructed to be struck, each producing a specific note. The building was the instrument. The Maha Mantapa or Natya Mandapa, was designed specifically for for performing arts and cultural celebrations like these.

What makes this trail remarkable is not its antiquity but its continued utility. These sites function, across every dynasty and century, as a single extended argument: that movement has structure, that structure can be codified and that stone is a perfectly adequate medium in which to do it. The Keshava Temple at Somanathapura serves as an extension of this trail. The Brahma Jinalaya in Lakkundi and the Aghoreshwara Temple in Ikkeri also make for good viewing.