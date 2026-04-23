AI models and cyber tsunami: The causality of the code

Vinayak Godse, CEO, Data Security Council of India

Anthropic’s recent release of Claude Mythos Preview has drawn attention for an unusual reason: the company’s release strategy itself suggests that some model capabilities now carry cyber implications that warrant caution before wider deployment.

Instead of opening broad access, Anthropic placed Mythos under Project Glasswing and directed early use toward organisations engaged in critical software vulnerability detection and remediation. That is not the usual route for a frontier release. In a sector where new models are typically accompanied by wider adoption efforts, controlled access suggests that the capability is being viewed differently from the outset.

Mythos matters less as a product event than as an indicator of where frontier capability may be moving. The larger significance lies in what Mythos may signal about a broader class of systems now beginning to emerge. If similar capabilities become available across the frontier ecosystem, cyber security may have to contend with a new operating condition rather than a single product milestone.

Anthropic’s technical note indicates that Mythos identified severe vulnerabilities across major software environments, including flaws in operating systems and browsers that had remained undetected through years of conventional testing. That result is notable on its own, but the more important issue is the capability stack behind it: very large context capacity, stronger reasoning across technical domains, multimodal interpretation, tool-enabled execution, and the ability to sustain analysis across large software environments without losing continuity.

Taken together, these capabilities shorten technical work that earlier required separate stages of analysis. Security researchers usually move through code, documentation, dependencies and testing in separate stages. A Mythos-class model can increasingly examine those layers together, revisit earlier inferences, and refine conclusions within one analytical cycle.