AI models and cyber tsunami: The causality of the code

Vinayak Godse, CEO, Data Security Council of India
Anthropic’s recent release of Claude Mythos Preview has drawn attention for an unusual reason: the company’s release strategy itself suggests that some model capabilities now carry cyber implications that warrant caution before wider deployment.
Instead of opening broad access, Anthropic placed Mythos under Project Glasswing and directed early use toward organisations engaged in critical software vulnerability detection and remediation. That is not the usual route for a frontier release. In a sector where new models are typically accompanied by wider adoption efforts, controlled access suggests that the capability is being viewed differently from the outset.
Mythos matters less as a product event than as an indicator of where frontier capability may be moving. The larger significance lies in what Mythos may signal about a broader class of systems now beginning to emerge. If similar capabilities become available across the frontier ecosystem, cyber security may have to contend with a new operating condition rather than a single product milestone.
Anthropic’s technical note indicates that Mythos identified severe vulnerabilities across major software environments, including flaws in operating systems and browsers that had remained undetected through years of conventional testing. That result is notable on its own, but the more important issue is the capability stack behind it: very large context capacity, stronger reasoning across technical domains, multimodal interpretation, tool-enabled execution, and the ability to sustain analysis across large software environments without losing continuity.
Taken together, these capabilities shorten technical work that earlier required separate stages of analysis. Security researchers usually move through code, documentation, dependencies and testing in separate stages. A Mythos-class model can increasingly examine those layers together, revisit earlier inferences, and refine conclusions within one analytical cycle.
The first ramification is visible in reconnaissance, and this creates a distinct threat vector for cyber security. A model capable of semantic mapping across large technical environments can examine codebases alongside documentation, software dependencies, deployment histories and public disclosures in one continuous process. In critical information infrastructure, that may make it easier to infer software versions in production, correlate procurement records with deployment timelines and identify the vulnerability class relevant to a specific infrastructure environment. Conventional reconnaissance rarely reaches that depth outside highly specialised actors.
The risk is sharper in sectors that still carry a decades-long vulnerability overhang. Banking systems have evolved through successive upgrades rather than complete replacement. Industrial environments still rely on supervisory systems designed under earlier technological assumptions. Public digital platforms often combine recent applications with inherited code and external libraries. These systems continue to function reliably, yet many carry latent weaknesses that have survived years of human review and repeated automated testing.
A second threat vector lies in autonomous exploit chaining. Human researchers usually separate vulnerability discovery from exploit construction because the latter requires additional judgement, testing and iteration. A stronger reasoning system can connect smaller flaws into privilege escalation paths far more quickly than conventional review permits. Incident response doctrine still assumes that attackers reveal some dwell time, adjust manually and leave progression markers. More autonomous exploit development may weaken those assumptions.
The implications do not stop at application code. Protocol implementations that support payments, industrial control systems and machine communication were developed in threat environments very different from those now emerging. Weaknesses in financial messaging layers, operational protocols or machine-level communications can move quickly across interconnected environments, especially where IT and operational technology remain closely linked.
A third threat vector is volume. The present vulnerability management and patching ecosystem works because volume, though demanding, remains broadly manageable. Security teams classify disclosures, assign severity, schedule remediation and accept temporary exposure where immediate patching is not feasible. If Mythos-class systems begin surfacing vulnerabilities across operating systems, browsers, protocol implementations and shared software layers within compressed timeframes, institutions may face pressures that present response systems were not designed to absorb.
Open-source codebase exposure sharpens that concern. Foundational software components such as widely used kernels and shared libraries sit beneath large parts of global digital infrastructure, including India’s expanding digital public systems. Shared software foundations have strengthened innovation and interoperability, but they also mean that one serious weakness can affect multiple sectors at once.
Where software layers are shared across sectors, one serious weakness rarely remains confined to one network. Payment systems, public services, enterprise platforms and operational infrastructure can all feel the effect of the same flaw, even when each institution follows its own security discipline.
Anthropic’s decision to restrict early access to Mythos suggests that this possibility is being taken seriously even by model developers. For cyber institutions, the immediate question is whether present response systems can keep pace if credible vulnerabilities begin appearing faster, and across more environments, than current patching cycles were built to manage.