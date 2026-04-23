AI PCs gain ground in India as enterprise demand rises

India is seeing a steady rise in the adoption of artificial intelligence-enabled personal computers, with enterprises leading the transition while consumer uptake remains gradual.
Industry data from Dell Technologies and Intel, based on IDC research, indicates that India is among the leading markets in the Asia-Pacific region for AI PC adoption.
The report said that over 60% of organisations in the region expect to deploy AI PCs within the next 12–24 months, while 80% believe AI-enabled devices will improve employee productivity. The report also notes that businesses anticipate up to 30% gains in operational efficiency from AI-enabled computing.
AI PCs are designed with dedicated neural processing units (NPUs), allowing tasks such as language processing, image generation, and automation to run directly on devices. This reduces latency and improves data privacy, which is particularly relevant for sectors such as IT services, finance, and healthcare.
Chipmakers have accelerated product launches to support this demand. Intel recently expanded its processor lineup with AI-focused capabilities aimed at both premium and mid-range devices. The company has stated that it shipped close to 100 million AI-capable processors globally by the end of 2025, reflecting increasing hardware readiness.
At the global tech event CES 2026 held in January, AMD corporate vice-president Jason Banta said, “2026 is the year we expect to see the AI PC crossover,” referring to a point where such devices move into mainstream usage rather than niche deployment.
In India, enterprise adoption remains the primary growth driver. IT firms, startups, and global capability centres are investing in AI-ready systems to support development, testing, and deployment of AI applications. Market estimates suggest that India’s AI PC segment is expected to grow at a compound annual rate exceeding 40% over the next decade, supported by enterprise demand and a large technology workforce.
Government initiatives are also contributing to the ecosystem. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held in February, policymakers outlined plans to expand compute capacity, including the addition of tens of thousands of GPUs to support domestic AI development. This is expected to complement the growth of AI-capable personal computing devices.
Manufacturers are responding to this demand. Asus has indicated plans to expand its AI-focused portfolio in India, including systems designed for high-performance workloads beyond traditional consumer use cases.
Despite this momentum, consumer adoption remains uneven. Retail and industry feedback suggest that while awareness of AI features is increasing, practical understanding of use cases is still limited. Buyers often prioritise price and performance over AI-specific capabilities.
Cost is another factor. AI PCs typically carry a higher price compared to standard systems, although vendors are introducing models in lower price segments to broaden access.
Supply constraints could also affect short-term growth. Global demand for AI infrastructure has increased pressure on semiconductor supply chains, which may influence pricing and availability of components.