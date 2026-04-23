AI PCs gain ground in India as enterprise demand rises

India is seeing a steady rise in the adoption of artificial intelligence-enabled personal computers, with enterprises leading the transition while consumer uptake remains gradual.

Industry data from Dell Technologies and Intel, based on IDC research, indicates that India is among the leading markets in the Asia-Pacific region for AI PC adoption.

The report said that over 60% of organisations in the region expect to deploy AI PCs within the next 12–24 months, while 80% believe AI-enabled devices will improve employee productivity. The report also notes that businesses anticipate up to 30% gains in operational efficiency from AI-enabled computing.

AI PCs are designed with dedicated neural processing units (NPUs), allowing tasks such as language processing, image generation, and automation to run directly on devices. This reduces latency and improves data privacy, which is particularly relevant for sectors such as IT services, finance, and healthcare.