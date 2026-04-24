1/3rd of land animal habitats may face multiple climate extremes by 2085

A third of the habitats currently occupied by land animals across the world could be exposed to multiple climate-driven extreme events such as heatwaves, wildfires, droughts and floods by 2085 if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, according to a new international study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution.

The research, led by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) in Germany, analysed projected risks for 33,936 terrestrial vertebrate species, including amphibians, birds, mammals and reptiles, using climate impact models and species range data. It found that under a medium-high emissions scenario, 36% of the area within species’ current geographic ranges could be exposed to at least two different types of extreme events by 2085.

That would mark a sharp rise from 2050, when 14% of habitats are projected to face multiple extremes.

Lead author Stefanie Heinicke, a postdoctoral researcher at PIK, said the conservation risks from climate extremes are still underestimated. “Climate change, and in particular extreme events, are still really being underestimated when it comes to conservation planning. It’s not just going to be a gradual shift of temperature over many years,” she said.

The study warns that even a single heatwave, drought or wildfire can devastate wildlife populations, but back-to-back or overlapping disasters can be even more damaging. It cites evidence from Australia’s 2019-20 megafires, where areas that had already suffered drought recorded 27-40 pc greater declines in plant and animal species.