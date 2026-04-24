Extreme temperatures push global food systems to the brink

Extreme heat is no longer an episodic weather event but fast becoming a defining force shaping the future of global agriculture. A new joint report by the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Meteorological Organization, released around Earth Day, underscores how rising temperatures are steadily eroding the foundations of food production systems across continents.

Titled ‘Extreme Heat and Agriculture,’ the report describes extreme heat as a ‘risk multiplier’, one that amplifies existing vulnerabilities rather than acting in isolation. Today, it threatens the livelihoods of an estimated 1.23 billion people, particularly those dependent on agriculture. Crops, livestock, fisheries and forests are all under stress, but it is agricultural workers who are exposed daily to harsh outdoor conditions, standing on the frontline of this crisis. The impacts are already visible and measurable. Most staple crops begin to experience yield declines when temperatures rise above 30 degree Celsius. Livestock are even more sensitive, with heat stress setting in at around 25 degree C and lower for poultry and pigs. In oceans, the situation is equally alarming because in 2025, over 90 per cent of global waters experienced at least one marine heatwave, disrupting ecosystems as oxygen levels dropped. The report highlighted that such changes are no longer isolated anomalies but part of a widening trend.

For human labour, the implications are severe. In regions such as South Asia, tropical sub-Saharan Africa, and parts of Central and South America, the number of days unsuitable for outdoor work could rise to nearly 250 per year under high-emission scenarios. Researchers noted that this will translate into lost working hours, reduced productivity and widening inequality while agricultural workers are estimated to be 35 times more likely to die from heat exposure than those in other sectors, while 470 billion labour hours were lost globally in 2021 alone due to extreme heat. The report explained that the vulnerability of agriculture stems from biological limits. Every crop, animal and aquatic species operates within a narrow thermal safety margin, typically between 25 degree C and 35 degree C during critical growth stages. Once these thresholds are crossed, the consequences can be immediate: stunted crops, declining milk yields, fish mortality and ecosystem disruption.