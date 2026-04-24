Global exercise places India among top 5 countries in bird diversity

India stood out once again in the Great Backyard Bird Count 2026 (GBBC) securing second position in terms of participation and four in terms of species diversity, globally.

The 14th edition of GBBC held between February 13 and 16 brought together birdwatchers from around the world, who uploaded bird observations through platforms like eBird to help track bird populations and distribution.

A total 7,336 birders from 562 districts contributed an impressive 64,992 checklists in the bird count exercise, covering more than 27,000 birding hotspots across the country.

The participants recorded 1,092 bird species, representing nearly 78.8 per cent of all species known to occur in India. In terms of species diversity, the country ranked fourth, recording its highest-ever species count in the history of the GBBC.

India also secured the second position in participation based on checklist submissions, highlighting the scale of engagement in the exercise. US topped this chart with over 2 lakh submissions.

Colombia with 1,384 species topped the chart in terms of species count, followed by Brazil (1,155) at number two and Ecuador (1,129) at number three. Peru stood at number five with 1,070 bird species.