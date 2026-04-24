India's $4.51 trillion infra push at risk without disaster resilience

India’s ambitious plan to invest $4.51 trillion in infrastructure by 2030 and scale into a $30 trillion economy by 2047 could face mounting fiscal and developmental risks unless disaster resilience is built into roads, railways and power systems from the design stage itself, according to a new report released on Tuesday by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) in partnership with the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance.
Titled ‘Mainstreaming Disaster Resilience into Infrastructure Projects in India,’ the study makes an economic case for proactive resilience spending, noting that global infrastructure losses linked to disasters are estimated at $845 billion annually, while actual losses may be far higher once indirect economic disruptions are counted. The report says India’s infrastructure-heavy growth strategy is especially exposed because the three largest investment sectors under the National Infrastructure Pipeline — power (24%), roads (18%) and railways (12%) — are also among the most vulnerable to floods, cyclones, earthquakes and extreme weather.
According to the study, roads and bridges account for 39% of exposure among key transport assets, followed by railway tracks at 33%, and transmission lines and substations at 28%. Flooding alone causes an estimated average annual loss of $172.31 million in road assets and $86.21 million in power assets. Railways too face heavy recurring losses from floods and earthquakes.
CDRI Director General Amit Prothi said resilience spending should be viewed as a fiscal safeguard rather than an additional burden. “Disaster resilience is about protecting public finances and securing development gains. Investing in resilient infrastructure today reduces fiscal shocks tomorrow and is one of the smartest investments governments can make,” he said.
The report draws on pilot applications of CDRI’s Resilience Cost-Benefit Analysis (RCBA) tool, which found that targeted resilience measures in selected projects could generate returns of up to 12:1 through avoided damages, reduced service disruption and lower repair costs. This implies that every rupee spent upfront on resilience could potentially save twelve rupees over an asset’s lifetime, a finding likely to resonate with policymakers balancing budget constraints and infrastructure expansion.
Baldeo Purushartha, joint secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, said resilience must be integrated into the architecture of public investment.
“As natural hazards increasingly threaten infrastructure investments, we must shift our focus towards incorporating disaster resilience into the very fabric of our infrastructure development strategies. This proactive approach not only safeguards our assets but also ensures sustained economic growth by mitigating future disaster impacts,” he said. The study identified five systemic gaps slowing resilience mainstreaming: outdated or inadequate contractual clauses, weak integration of risk across project lifecycles, poor hazard data systems, shortage of technical expertise and insufficient financing or insurance mechanisms.
In many standard engineering and concession contracts, disaster risks are either vaguely defined or pushed into force majeure clauses, creating uncertainty over liability, compensation and repair obligations. The report recommends explicit resilience clauses, project-specific hazard thresholds and clearer public-private risk sharing.
Among its 11 recommendations, the report calls for mandatory hazard risk and vulnerability assessments for priority projects, centralized disaster-risk data platforms, stronger design codes, longer defect liability periods, resilience experts in project appraisal teams, and new financing vehicles such as an India Infrastructure Resilience Fund and sovereign risk-pooling mechanisms. To support implementation, CDRI launched two practical tools alongside the report: the RCBA tool to help ministries quantify resilience benefits, and an Infrastructure Resilience Toolkit offering design options, procurement guidance and resilience checklists for agencies and bidders.
The timing is significant. India is accelerating highways, freight corridors, urban transport systems, renewable grids and logistics infrastructure, much of it in climate-vulnerable coastal, floodplain and heat-stressed zones.