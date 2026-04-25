New rules tighten grip on online gaming

The government recently notified rules to regulate the digital gaming ecosystem under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025. The law adopts a largely light-touch approach, particularly for non-real-money games, while completely banning real-money games. Not all online games require determination, but e-sports must be registered. The law provides for the creation of a regulatory body — the Online Gaming Authority of India — and brings banks and payment systems within the regulatory framework. If the Authority identifies a game as a money game, banks and financial institutions must act immediately. They may be directed to stop, restrict, or suspend transactions related to that game and must also share information with the Authority if required.

“We wanted to keep this entire framework as light-touch regulation as possible. Most games that are not real-money games should be able to operate without any obligation to be determined or registered,” said S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Regulatory body for online gaming

The rules create a central regulatory body — the Online Gaming Authority of India — under MeitY to oversee the sector. Its primary role is to decide whether a game involves real money or qualifies as a “money game”. It will also determine whether certain games need to be registered, handle user complaints, and issue guidelines for the industry. In addition, the Authority will work closely with banks and law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance. In simple terms, it acts as a regulator to ensure fair play and protect users.

According to the notification, the Authority will be headed by a Chairperson — an Additional Secretary from MeitY or an officer of equivalent rank — and will include members from key ministries such as Home Affairs, Finance, Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, and Law and Justice. This multi-ministry structure ensures that issues related to security, finance, and law are properly addressed. The Authority’s head office will be located in Delhi, and it will function as an attached office of MeitY.