Asthma: Don’t compromise, live life in full

This physical battle is frequently compounded by social and psychological barriers. Dr PS Shajahan, professor and head of pulmonary medicine at Government Medical College Kollam, who treats a high volume of coastal Kerala patients, observes that a significant stigma still surrounds the diagnosis. “There remains a significant social stigma surrounding asthma and its treatment,” Dr Shajahan explains. “Many patients are hesitant to even admit they have the condition to their doctors. This is likely because the primary symptom — shortness of breath — carries a heavy emotional burden. Instead of acknowledging asthma, many patients minimise their struggle, describing it as a ‘persistent cold’ or ‘recurrent phlegm’ that simply won’t go away.”

For Vivek, this minimisation became a way of life until it began to erode his confidence. He recalls skipping office cricket matches or avoiding the stairs in his apartment complex, fearing the judgement of peers who might view his breathlessness as a lack of fitness. Dr Shajahan points out that the origins of such struggles are increasingly complex. “While genetics and allergies are the primary causes of asthma, the disease can also manifest in individuals with no family history,” he says. “Our modern living conditions and daily environmental exposures are major contributing factors that can trigger the onset of the condition.”

Beyond stigma, treatment is further complicated by deeply rooted cultural beliefs about diet. Vivek spent years avoiding curd and citrus fruits, believing they caused mucus buildup, which only left him feeling more fatigued. Dr Shajahan clarifies that these restrictions are largely unnecessary. “Contrary to the popular myth that certain foods ‘create phlegm,’ asthma patients do not need to restrict their diet unless they have a documented food allergy,” he notes. While artificial colourings or very cold foods during a flare-up can be triggers, “many patients inadvertently compromise their overall health by avoiding nutrient-rich foods out of a misplaced fear.”

The path to reclaiming a normal life requires moving beyond the “just adjust” mentality. Modern medicine provides the tools to manage these environmental and physiological hurdles, but it requires proactive care. Dr Shajahan warns that ignoring the condition is a “dangerous mistake,” as no one should have to suffer through treatable symptoms.

Today, Vivek still pauses on the bridge, but now he counts his breaths not with dread, but with the calm of someone who finally knows what he’s managing.