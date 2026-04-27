‘Kids with asthma should play sports, it improves lung muscles, capacity’

Rising pollution levels, rapid urban construction and a persistent tendency to manage chronic conditions like asthma at home, sometimes with the wrong tools. is putting lung health under pressure from multiple directions at once, says Dr PS Shajahan, professor and head of pulmonary medicine at Government Medical College, Kollam, in an interview with Unnikrishnan S. Edited excerpts:

Home nebulizers are becoming common. Are they necessary?

Not at all. Nebulizers are appropriate only for specific situations – patients who cannot use inhalers despite repeated training, those with severe asthma or advanced COPD, or as an emergency backup. The real danger is that a nebulizer offers temporary relief while the underlying condition quietly worsens. That false sense of security has caused patients to delay seeking care until they are critically ill. Unsupervised use is particularly dangerous in children, and has been a factor in asthma-related child deaths. There is also a hygiene risk, improperly cleaned nebulizers can harbour microbes and cause serious lung infections.