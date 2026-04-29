Bracing for the ascent

The pilot’s announcement comes before the descent. Somewhere over the Himalayas, with views of snow-covered peaks filling every window, passengers are quietly warned that the altitude of Leh affects some travellers before the aircraft has even landed. It is not a formality. At 3,500 metres, the body needs time to negotiate terms with the thin air and the consequences of skipping that negotiation — nosebleeds, oxygen masks, splitting headaches — have a way of cancelling the entire trip. Diamox and dietary adjustments help, but the most effective prescription for those first 48 hours is the one nobody wants to follow: rest and reset. The question, then, is how to rest well while also exploring a destination as exotic as Leh, Ladakh.

We based ourselves at The Postcard in the Himalayan Willows in Stok, a village that sits above Leh and frames the entire valley into one view. There is also a practical advantage to basing yourselves here rather than the usual Leh town. The village sits at a higher elevation than the city below, which means your body is already quietly adapting to conditions closer to what you will encounter further into the journey — Khardung La, Pangong, the high passes. From Stok, you look down at the miniature bustle of Leh city and the airport runway, while Stok Kangri — massive, snow-covered peak — rises behind you.

Day one must be dedicated to the ‘art of doing nothing’, perhaps a slow walk once you have fully caught up on sleep. Stroll up the hill from the hotel for a kilometre and you will reach Stok Palace and Museum, the current residence of the Ladakhi royal family. Witnessing the ancient thangkas and the queen’s turquoise-encrusted perak headdresses housed in here is sufficient exertion for the day. Alternatively, find a cosy spot and sit with a cup of chai and a plate of mok mok at the hotel — marvelling at the mountains. It is not a bad way to spend the day while your lungs recalibrate through the night.