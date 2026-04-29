Step into 2,000-year-old caves of Odisha

The Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves are a remarkable complex of rock-cut sanctuaries located just outside Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Dating back to the 1st and 2nd centuries BCE, they represent some of the earliest and most significant examples of Jain monastic architecture in India. Carved out of two adjacent hills (Udayagiri, meaning ‘Sunrise Hill’ and Khandagiri, meaning ‘Broken Hill’), these caves served as residential blocks for Jain monks during the reign of the powerful Kalinga emperor, Kharavela.

Udayagiri, boasting 18 caves, is the more extensive and ornately decorated of the two hills. Rani Gumpha is the largest and most majestic cave with a double-story monastery featuring elaborate friezes depicting royal processions, hunting scenes, dance performances in a royal court and daily life. Hathi Gumpha is famous for its 17-line brahmi inscription by king Kharavela. This inscription is a primary historical source for early Indian history, detailing the king’s military conquests and public works. Ganesha Gumpha is notable for its beautiful sculptures of elephants and a relief of Lord Ganesha. The Bagh Gumpha is carved to look like the open mouth of a tiger, a favourite spot for unique photos.