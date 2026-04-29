Uncovering the hidden high-altitude wonders of Kedarnath

For those with a bit of stamina, Vasuki Tal is a stunning high-altitude trek (eight kms from Kedarnath). At 4,135 metres, this lake is crystal clear and surrounded by the towering Chaukhamba peaks. You’ll find the rare Brahma Kamal blooming here during this season. Alternatively, Gandhi Sarovar, a relatively easy three km trek from the temple, leads you to this pristine lake, which sits right at the mouth of the Chorabari Glacier. The lake provides a mirror-like reflection of the Kedarnath peaks, making it a photographer’s dream.

Most people rush through the trek from Gaurikund, but if you look around near Jungle Chatti (about four kms into the trek), there are several unnamed, glacial waterfalls. Here on, you are technically walking through one of the richest biodiversity hubs in the Himalayas, Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary. If you move away from the noisy pony tracks, you might spot the Himalayan Monal (a rainbow-coloured bird) or the Musk Deer. The sanctuary is famous for its dense forests of oak and rhododendron, which turn bright red in the summer.

Made famous by high-profile visits in recent years, Rudra Cave: The Meditation Retreat, boasting underground meditation caves, is located just one km from the temple. You can actually book a stay here. It’s a silent, electricity-equipped cave designed for those looking to experience the lifestyle of Himalayan hermits in comfort.