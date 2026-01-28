Mount Abu at freezing point!
Despite the usual easing of winter after Basant Panchami, Rajasthan’s Mount Abu has witnessed extreme cold for the past three days. Following a cold wave last weekend, driven by a combination of high-altitude factors and regional meteorological phenomena, the region recorded the harshest temperatures plunging to −7°C, the coldest this winter. At Guru Shikhar, the highest peak of the Aravalli range, the cold broke previous records following recent unseasonal rain (locally known as mavthu) and a change in wind direction.
Many residents and tourists took to social media to share glimpses of thick layers of ice formed over water bodies. Grounds, gardens and hotel premises, all appeared coated in a thin white layer of frost and even vehicles parked outside overnight were found covered in sheets of ice. While this may not be your ideal winter destination, if you wish to experience the chill without venturing out in the snow then this place is perfect to explore before spring sets in.
Rajasthan’s only hill station, Mount Abu, offers a cold, scenic winter getaway with serene spots like Nakki lake, India’s first man-made lake ideal for a magical boating experience, especially when mist covers the water. Do not forget to stop by Toad Rock, a naturally formed rock structure overlooking the lake, great for a short, scenic trek. Known for 13th century marble architecture, the Dilwara Jain Temples of the Shvetambara sect boasting lace-like carvings, ornate pillars and sculpted domes are a must-visit for history and art lovers. Another notable spot is the Achalgarh Fort. Built by the Paramara dynasty rulers, it was renovated and named as Achalgarh by Maharana Kumbha in 1452 CE, one of the 32 forts built during his reign. Lastly, set off on a safari ride at the Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary to spot the Indian leopard, sloth bear, sambar deer, wild boar and chinkara.