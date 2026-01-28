Mount Abu at freezing point!

Despite the usual easing of winter after Basant Panchami, Rajasthan’s Mount Abu has witnessed extreme cold for the past three days. Following a cold wave last weekend, driven by a combination of high-altitude factors and regional meteorological phenomena, the region recorded the harshest temperatures plunging to −7°C, the coldest this winter. At Guru Shikhar, the highest peak of the Aravalli range, the cold broke previous records following recent unseasonal rain (locally known as mavthu) and a change in wind direction.

Many residents and tourists took to social media to share glimpses of thick layers of ice formed over water bodies. Grounds, gardens and hotel premises, all appeared coated in a thin white layer of frost and even vehicles parked outside overnight were found covered in sheets of ice. While this may not be your ideal winter destination, if you wish to experience the chill without venturing out in the snow then this place is perfect to explore before spring sets in.