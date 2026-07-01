Engineering a living mountain

The scientific questions that made it possible have occupied geologists for decades. While longer, ultra-high-altitude projects such as China’s New Guanjiao Tunnel (32.65 km at 3,323 m) and Tianshan Shengli Tunnel (22.13 km at around 4,000 m) use twin-tube layouts that separate one-way traffic and simplify ventilation and emergency evacuation, Zojila is being built as a single-tube, bi-directional road tunnel. That configuration required engineers to manage opposing traffic aerodynamics, vehicle emissions and fire safety within a single high-altitude bore. Zojila also occupies a unique middle ground. Tunnels such as Mainling Tunnel (11.56 km) demonstrate high-altitude tunnelling, but either at shorter lengths or with different design constraints.

“Long enough to demand mega-tunnel safety systems yet confined to a single tube, Zojila is supported by a parallel 14.2-kilometre escape tunnel connected by cross-passages every 250 metres, making it the world’s longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel at such an extreme altitude,” says Muhammad Rafi, Design Director. Engineers must constantly adapt to volatile, ‘alive’ rock strata that literally squeeze inward upon excavation, all while battling thin air that starves heavy machinery of power and punishing sub-zero winters that plummet to -30°C. “Long before excavation began, the one thing we tried to figure out may sound naive in its simplicity: what exactly lay beneath Zoji La?” recalls Chief Engineer Col. A K Shiv Kumar.

They pieced together the answer using satellite imagery, geological mapping, boreholes and geophysical surveys. Rock cores extracted from exploratory drilling revealed the type, strength and condition of the rock at specific locations. Seismic surveys, which measure how sound waves travel through the ground, helped identify changes in rock density that could indicate fault zones or fractured ground. Together, the investigations produced a geological model of the mountain.

But it’s not enough. A borehole samples only the rock through which it passes. Between two boreholes, separated by hundreds of metres, the geology may be entirely different. Hard rock can give way to crushed fault material. Dry conditions can suddenly become water-bearing. Stable rock can transition into heavily fractured ground incapable of supporting itself. “A tunnel, after all, is the only way to truly discover a mountain’s interior.” The solution was never to predict every surprise, but to adapt to each as it emerged. What they chose was the New Austrian Tunnelling Method, an engineering philosophy built on a simple premise: the mountain knows more than the engineer.

Rather than excavating long stretches at once, the teams advanced only a few metres before stopping. The geological model was constantly compared with what engineers encountered at the tunnel face. “At Zojila, engineers encountered 67 different geological formations,” says engineer Zahoor. The physics is simple: remove rock, and the forces inside redistribute. The engineering challenge is predicting that redistribution quickly to keep the tunnel stable. And, that was achieved.