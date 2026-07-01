Monsoon meanderings

The southwest monsoon does not visit Karnataka; it reclaims it. To experience its true scale, we embarked on a journey through the scenic ghats of Karnataka - Shiradi and Charmadi. The destination was Kapu, about 18 kms south of Udupi, a peaceful town with a heavenly seafront and a century-old lighthouse.

Bengaluru, with its slate-grey skies, whispers promises of rain and flood through its gulmohar trees. But our hearts were yearning for adventure. With the desire to drive through the evergreen forests in the storm, our Western Ghats trip began before dawn at 3 am from Bengaluru. Considering the mid-week low traffic on National Highway 75, we calculated that by sunrise, we would traverse Sakaleshpura, the gateway to the Western Ghats. After a three-hour non-stop journey to Sakaleshpura, we made a quick detour from the bypass into the town for breakfast before hitting the Shiradi to Mangaluru stretch. We rolled down the windows — the air was fresher and colder. The fog was getting thicker by the minute. Most of the town was still asleep — people washing store fronts, dogs still curled up trying to stay warm. We stopped at Hotel Srinivasa, beside the Sakaleshpura taluk panchayat office, for steaming, fluffy idlis, crispy vadas dipped in a thick and sweet sambar and piping hot tea.

If you start your journey from Bengaluru later in the day and want to break the journey, Sakaleshpura has a few nice options. Badami Lodge, opposite the town police station, offers simple non-AC rooms at around ₹1,600 a night, while more expensive options like Neervana Resort for ₹5,500 and more fancy resorts like Yohstay are priced at ₹17,000 a night.