The great tiger road trip

There is a very specific kind of madness that grips people just before the monsoon arrives in India. Some rush to beaches, others flee to the hills. We decided the sensible thing to do was drive straight into tiger country in central India in search of striped royalty before the rains washed away every paw print and safari track in sight. As it turns out, the tigers were feeling unusually sociable.

Our adventure began in Tadoba, Maharashtra’s fiery tiger kingdom where the forests are dry, dusty and look as though they belong in an old western rather than central India. The teak forests crackled in the heat and every rustle in the bushes sent cameras scrambling into position.

Within 48 hours, we had spotted two tigers and not blurry orange blobs disappearing into foliage either. One sauntered across the road during a morning safari as though late for an appointment, while another posed magnificently during an evening drive, seemingly aware of its audience and entirely comfortable with the attention.