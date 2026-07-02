What Dell’s PowerStore Elite means for enterprise storage

Dell Technologies has introduced its PowerStore Elite enterprise storage platform in India, adding to a growing range of systems designed to support artificial intelligence (AI), large data workloads and cyber security. The launch reflects a wider shift in the storage market, where vendors are moving beyond simply offering more capacity and are instead focusing on performance, automation and resilience.

Enterprise storage systems form the backbone of an organisation’s IT infrastructure. They store and manage data used by applications, databases and virtual machines. As businesses deploy AI tools, they need storage platforms that can process large amounts of information quickly while ensuring that critical data remains available and protected.

PowerStore Elite is Dell’s latest all-flash storage platform. According to the company, it offers higher performance and greater storage density than the previous generation. It also supports modular upgrades, allowing customers to expand capacity or improve performance without replacing the entire system. Dell has said the platform is designed for AI workloads, virtualised environments and business-critical applications.

The launch comes as enterprise storage is becoming more software-driven. Organisations are looking for systems that can automate routine management tasks, reduce downtime and improve protection against ransomware attacks. Storage vendors are also adding tools that help customers monitor performance and manage data more efficiently across on-premise and cloud environments.