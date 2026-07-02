Why Amazon is facing legal action in Australia over Prime Video ads

Amazon is facing legal action in Australia over its decision to introduce advertisements on Prime Video and charge subscribers an extra fee to continue watching without ads.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has filed a case against Amazon Australia in the Federal Court, alleging that the company used unfair terms in its Prime subscription contracts. According to the regulator, these terms allowed Amazon to make major changes to the streaming service without compensating customers.

The ACCC estimates that more than one million annual Prime subscribers were affected between November 2023 and August 2025.

What is the case about?

The case relates to Amazon's decision to introduce advertisements on Prime Video in 2024.

According to the ACCC, customers who had already paid for an annual Prime membership were moved to an ad-supported version of Prime Video. Those who wanted to continue watching without advertisements had to pay an extra fee.

From July 2024, subscribers had to pay an additional A$2.99 a month for ad-free streaming, even though they had already paid A$79 for an annual Prime membership. At the time, more than 8,50,000 Australian subscribers had already paid for a year's subscription.