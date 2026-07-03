Extreme heat looms over FIFA World Cup knockouts

As football’s biggest tournament heads into its decisive knockout stage, another contest is unfolding off the pitch - one against extreme heat.

A sprawling heat dome settling over the eastern United States ahead of the 4th of July weekend is expected to push temperatures to dangerous levels across several FIFA World Cup host cities, exposing thousands of players, supporters, volunteers and stadium workers to sweltering conditions. Scientists say human-caused climate change has made the ongoing heatwave at least five times more likely, turning what was once considered exceptional into an increasingly common feature of global sport. The heat is already changing the tournament. Hydration breaks have become routine. Players are slowing the tempo to conserve energy, substitutions are coming earlier, and cooling towels and ice vests have become as familiar as corner flags. Away from the television cameras, hundreds of supporters have been treated for heat-related illnesses, while fan festivals in several host cities have faced disruptions.

“We’re all watching the game, but it’s stopped, because it’s too hot,” said Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Climate Change Secretariat.

“Hot for players, for fans, for everyone. It’s hot and getting hotter. That’s not random. That’s climate change... Coal, oil and gas are heating our planet. And the health of the game and of our world depends on the choices we make now,” he said.