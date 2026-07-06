‘60% of pregnant women anaemic’

Anaemia is prevalent in 60% of the women during pregnancy and accounts for 40% of indirect causes of maternal deaths in the country. All women should undergo preconceptional evaluation with haemoglobin, says Dr T Ramani Devi, former president of Tamil Nadu Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecologists, in an interview with Sinduja Jane. Edited excerpts:

What changes happen in the first, second and third trimesters in the mother and foetus?

Changes occur in all systems of the mother like cardiovascular, respiratory, hematological, renal, endocrine and genital organs to accommodate the growing foetus and to nurture the baby. If there are mal adaptations to the physiological changes, it can cause adverse maternal and foetal changes. Optimum weight gain of 8-10 kg throughout the pregnancy is ideal. The foetus grows slowly during the first and second trimester. Foetal growth is maximum in the last trimester with an increase in the weight of 500-1,000g. If the uterine environment is not congenial to the growth of the baby it can cause growth retarded babies or sudden intrauterine death. Hence, preconceptional optimisation of the mother is essential to achieve a safe maternal and fetal outcome.

For some women even after the expected date of delivery (EDD) labour does not start. How long they can wait?

All women do not have the EDD as per calculation and depends upon the menstrual cycle. If they have prolonged cycles — for example once in 40-50 days, their EDD may be delayed by 10-20 days and they should be given a corrected EDD based on the early scan at 12-13 weeks and that has to be followed. In general, if the date to deliver is getting delayed beyond the EDD, doctors will monitor the foetus for the blood flow and amniotic fluid. Doctors induce labour based on the clinical findings, otherwise we can wait for a maximum of 41 weeks. In high risk women, we induce labour by 39 completed weeks.