Understanding high risk pregnancies

A pregnancy is considered a high risk when the mother or the baby has a high chance of developing health problems during or after pregnancy. Pregnancy induced hypertension, gestational diabetes mellitus, teenage and late age pregnancies, anaemia induced complications like postpartum haemorrhage and women with comorbid conditions like cardiac problems and epilepsy are all high risk pregnancies, say doctors.

“Anaemia should be addressed from the adolescent age group. Almost every mother will be anaemic. Anaemia might cause postpartum haemorrhaging and even infections. Another major problem is pregnancy induced hypertension and gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM),” said Dr K Kolandaswamy, public health expert.

Teenage pregnancies fall under high risk because a teen herself requires additional nutrients and their bones are yet to be fully developed. “It will be risky for the mother and the baby as well. In pregnancies after 30 years of age, there is more chance for foetus anomalies because of abnormal cell division in some,” said Dr T Sharmila, associate professor, Government Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada.