Understanding high risk pregnancies

A pregnancy is considered a high risk when the mother or the baby has a high chance of developing health problems during or after pregnancy. Pregnancy induced hypertension, gestational diabetes mellitus, teenage and late age pregnancies, anaemia induced complications like postpartum haemorrhage and women with comorbid conditions like cardiac problems and epilepsy are all high risk pregnancies, say doctors.
“Anaemia should be addressed from the adolescent age group. Almost every mother will be anaemic. Anaemia might cause postpartum haemorrhaging and even infections. Another major problem is pregnancy induced hypertension and gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM),” said Dr K Kolandaswamy, public health expert.
Teenage pregnancies fall under high risk because a teen herself requires additional nutrients and their bones are yet to be fully developed. “It will be risky for the mother and the baby as well. In pregnancies after 30 years of age, there is more chance for foetus anomalies because of abnormal cell division in some,” said Dr T Sharmila, associate professor, Government Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada.
“Women with anaemia, hypertension, diabetes, thyroid, cardiac problems and epilepsy also fall under high risk categories. Women with these comorbidities are advised to consult a specialist before planning for pregnancy and keep them under control. The doctor also will prescribe baby-friendly medicines for the mothers,” said Dr Sharmila.
Ectopic pregnancies (foetus forming outside the uterus) and mothers with low lying placenta (placenta attached low in the uterus or partially covering the cervix) also fall under high risk pregnancies. “While ectopic pregnancy should be aborted, in the cases of low line placenta, sometimes, the foetus should be aborted. If the mother’s cervical length also is less, the chances of abortion is more, and in such cases cervical stitches are needed,” added Dr Sharmila.
Gestational diabetes is seen in over 15% of pregnant women and rural women are also equally affected, says Dr T Ramani Devi, ex-president of Tamil Nadu Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecologists. “This is due to obesity, environmental factors, lifestyle changes, family history and dietary patterns. Women who have higher weight gain during pregnancy, and previous history of gestational diabetes, hypertensive disorders, and endocrine disorders have a higher chance of developing GDM,” she said.