Monsoon reimagined

When the monsoon arrives, most travellers head for misty hill stations and overflowing waterfalls, yet some of India’s most rewarding rainy-season experiences unfold in destinations where history, architecture and local culture are transformed by the changing weather. From ancient fortresses to heritage towns, these places reveal a different side of the monsoon beyond the usual scenic escapes.

Perched on the Vindhya Range in Madhya Pradesh, Mandu undergoes one of the country’s most striking seasonal transformations. Once the monsoon capital of the Malwa Sultanate, the fortified city comes alive as rainwater replenishes its lakes and reservoirs. Architectural landmarks such as the Jahaz Mahal, designed to appear like a ship floating between two water bodies, become even more spectacular against dark monsoon skies. The surrounding plateau turns a vibrant green, offering visitors an opportunity to explore palaces, pavilions and gateways in far cooler conditions than the scorching summer months.

In West Bengal, Bishnupur offers a monsoon experience rooted in art and heritage. Renowned for its 17th and 18th-century terracotta temples built by the Malla rulers, the town takes on richer hues after the rains. The laterite clay darkens into a deep burnt orange while freshly washed temple walls bring intricate carvings inspired by the Mahabharata, Ramayana and scenes from everyday life into sharper relief. Beyond its temples, Bishnupur is equally known for its baluchari silk weaving tradition and terracotta craftsmanship, allowing visitors to combine heritage walks with artisan workshops.