Where rivers roar

If your idea of an unforgettable journey involves swapping busy hill stations for untouched wilderness, few places in India are as rewarding as Anini. Tucked away in the remote Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, this little-known destination offers an experience that feels closer to an expedition rather than a conventional holiday. Surrounded by towering mountains, dense pine forests and glacial rivers, Anini remains one of the country’s least explored Himalayan regions, making it ideal for travellers who value pristine landscapes over tourist attractions.

The journey itself sets the tone for the adventure. Most travellers begin by flying into Dibrugarh in Assam before driving to Roing, the gateway to the Dibang Valley. From here, the route climbs over the scenic Mayodia Pass, which often receives snowfall during winter, before descending into one of India’s most isolated districts — Dibang Valley. The winding mountain roads demand patience and careful planning, particularly during adverse weather, but the dramatic scenery along the way makes every mile worthwhile.

Once you arrive, it becomes evident why Anini has earned a reputation among seasoned explorers. Rolling green valleys covered with pine forests stretch towards snow-capped Himalayan peaks while the crystal-clear Dri and Mathun rivers cut through the landscape with remarkable force. During the cooler months, low clouds drift through the mountains, creating ever-changing views that feel worlds away from the bustling cities of mainland India.

One of the region’s greatest draws is the Seven Lakes Trek, an increasingly sought-after route among experienced trekkers. The multi-day trek climbs to elevations above 4,000 metres, leading hikers through alpine meadows, high mountain passes and a chain of seven glacial lakes hidden deep within the Himalayas. The trek is physically demanding and best suited to those with prior high-altitude trekking experience, but the remote setting and spectacular mountain scenery have helped establish it as one of the country’s finest offbeat trekking experiences.