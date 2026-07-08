Where to go on a safari when it rains...

The arrival of the monsoon usually marks the end of the safari season across much of India. Most national parks close their core zones between July and September as heavy rainfall makes forest tracks inaccessible and allows wildlife to breed undisturbed.

However, a handful of reserves remain open by adapting their safari experiences to the season through boat rides, paved routes and designated buffer zones — offering nature enthusiasts a chance to experience the forests at their lushest.

One of the country’s most reliable monsoon wildlife destinations is Periyar National Park and Tiger Reserve in Kerala. Unlike many reserves that depend on open-jeep safaris, Periyar’s signature experience is a boat safari on Periyar Lake, allowing visitors to observe wildlife along the shoreline throughout the rainy season. Surrounded by the rain-soaked forests of the Western Ghats, the lake attracts herds of Asian elephants, gaur, sambar deer and smooth-coated otters, while birdwatchers can also spot several endemic and migratory species.