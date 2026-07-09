AI-ready PCs will become the standard for enterprises, says Indrajit Belgundi of Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies on Thursday announced the launch of a new range of Dell Pro Precision workstations in India, aimed at professionals such as engineers, architects, designers, content creators and AI developers. The new lineup is designed to handle demanding workloads, including artificial intelligence (AI), simulations, data analysis and 3D rendering.
On the sidelines of the launch, TNIE spoke to Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director & General Manager, Client Solutions Group, India, Dell Technologies, about the new products, AI adoption and the future of enterprise PCs.
Q. Can you tell us what Dell launched today?
Today we announced the Dell Pro Precision portfolio, which represents our next generation of professional workstations. The Precision brand has always stood for high-performance workstations trusted by our customers and partners.
The new portfolio includes both mobile and desktop workstations. We also introduced our Dell Deskside Agentic AI offering, which combines Dell Pro Precision workstations with NVIDIA NeMo and Dell Services to help enterprises deploy AI solutions efficiently.
Q. Everyone is talking about AI PCs. What makes Dell Pro Precision different from other high-end business laptops?
One size doesn’t fit all. Different users have different workloads, so we offer products designed for specific requirements.
For customers looking for thin and lightweight mobile workstations, we have the Dell Pro Precision 14 and 16 series. For users who need premium performance along with long battery life, we have the Dell Pro Max series.
The biggest differentiator between a business laptop and a workstation is ISV certification.
ISV stands for Independent Software Vendor. These are software companies such as PTC and Dassault Systèmes.
Our workstations are certified to run these professional applications reliably. Around 85% of organisations prefer ISV-certified workstations because they are optimised and tested to deliver consistent performance for demanding workloads.
Q. Which industries in India are showing the strongest demand for AI-ready workstations?
AI adoption is happening across industries. We are seeing demand from financial services, media and entertainment, oil and gas, manufacturing, information technology and several other sectors. AI is helping organisations improve productivity and collaboration across a wide range of business functions.
Q. What are some of the major AI use cases you are seeing?
The use cases vary depending on the customer. Some AI applications improve battery life and overall productivity through tools like Microsoft Copilot+. Another important trend is running AI directly on devices instead of entirely in the data centre. AI inferencing can now happen on edge devices, helping organisations reduce costs while keeping sensitive data within their own infrastructure.
Q. AI-ready workstations are more expensive. How can businesses justify the extra investment?
That's a very good question. Dell and Intel worked with IDC to understand customer feedback. One key finding was that 76% of organisations plan to increase their workstation deployments. The discussion is no longer just about buying a device. It's about investing in future-ready systems that help power users handle demanding workloads more efficiently.
Q. Many AI tools run in the cloud today. What are the advantages of running AI locally on workstations?
Organisations are increasingly concerned about the growing cost of AI usage. Although the cost per token is coming down, the number of AI tokens being used is increasing rapidly, driving overall expenses higher. That's why many enterprises want certain AI workloads to run on their own infrastructure. Our Dell Deskside Agentic AI solution focuses on three areas: cost, performance and security. Running AI locally can reduce API costs, improve ROI and lower dependence on cloud infrastructure.
Q. How are these AI workstations secured?
Security is a major focus. We work closely with partners such as Microsoft, CrowdStrike and NVIDIA to integrate enterprise-grade security into our solutions. Another advantage of local AI is that organisations can keep their sensitive data on-premises instead of sending it to the cloud, which is an important requirement for many enterprises.
Q. Do you expect AI-ready PCs to become the standard for enterprises?
Yes, absolutely. AI is no longer just a buzzword. We're seeing real business use cases that are improving user productivity and experience.
By 2028, we expect more than 90% of commercial PCs to be AI-ready devices. Adoption is growing rapidly, including in India.