AI-ready PCs will become the standard for enterprises, says Indrajit Belgundi of Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies on Thursday announced the launch of a new range of Dell Pro Precision workstations in India, aimed at professionals such as engineers, architects, designers, content creators and AI developers. The new lineup is designed to handle demanding workloads, including artificial intelligence (AI), simulations, data analysis and 3D rendering.

On the sidelines of the launch, TNIE spoke to Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director & General Manager, Client Solutions Group, India, Dell Technologies, about the new products, AI adoption and the future of enterprise PCs.

Q. Can you tell us what Dell launched today?

Today we announced the Dell Pro Precision portfolio, which represents our next generation of professional workstations. The Precision brand has always stood for high-performance workstations trusted by our customers and partners.

The new portfolio includes both mobile and desktop workstations. We also introduced our Dell Deskside Agentic AI offering, which combines Dell Pro Precision workstations with NVIDIA NeMo and Dell Services to help enterprises deploy AI solutions efficiently.

Q. Everyone is talking about AI PCs. What makes Dell Pro Precision different from other high-end business laptops?

One size doesn’t fit all. Different users have different workloads, so we offer products designed for specific requirements.

For customers looking for thin and lightweight mobile workstations, we have the Dell Pro Precision 14 and 16 series. For users who need premium performance along with long battery life, we have the Dell Pro Max series.

The biggest differentiator between a business laptop and a workstation is ISV certification.

ISV stands for Independent Software Vendor. These are software companies such as PTC and Dassault Systèmes.

Our workstations are certified to run these professional applications reliably. Around 85% of organisations prefer ISV-certified workstations because they are optimised and tested to deliver consistent performance for demanding workloads.