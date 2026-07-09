Oppo Find X9s: A good choice for photography lovers

Smartphone maker Oppo has launched the Oppo Find X9s at a starting price of ₹79,999. After using the phone for more than two weeks, I found its battery backup to be excellent, the performance smooth and the overall look and feel truly premium. The only notable drawback was the large number of pre-installed apps. At this price point, Oppo should have offered a cleaner software experience with fewer bundled applications. So, is the Oppo Find X9s worth buying?

Design and display

The Oppo Find X9s looks premium in hand. The review unit came in a lavender colour, which looked elegant. The phone is just 8mm thick and carries IP66, IP68 and IP69 certifications, making it resistant to dust and water.

The Oppo Find X9s features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, which offers additional protection against accidental drops.

During my usage, I did not face any issues with the display. Colours looked vibrant, brightness was sufficient even under direct sunlight, and the viewing experience was excellent. While watching videos and scrolling through social media, the display remained smooth and responsive.

Performance

The Oppo Find X9s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor, paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. The phone runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box.

In day-to-day usage, I did not face any lag while launching apps, switching between multiple applications or using the phone for long hours. The overall performance was, in fact, better than expected. I also did not notice any heating issues during prolonged usage, including while playing a few games.