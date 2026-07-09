Oppo Find X9s: A good choice for photography lovers

Smartphone maker Oppo has launched the Oppo Find X9s at a starting price of ₹79,999. After using the phone for more than two weeks, I found its battery backup to be excellent, the performance smooth and the overall look and feel truly premium. The only notable drawback was the large number of pre-installed apps. At this price point, Oppo should have offered a cleaner software experience with fewer bundled applications. So, is the Oppo Find X9s worth buying?
Design and display
The Oppo Find X9s looks premium in hand. The review unit came in a lavender colour, which looked elegant. The phone is just 8mm thick and carries IP66, IP68 and IP69 certifications, making it resistant to dust and water.
The Oppo Find X9s features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, which offers additional protection against accidental drops.
During my usage, I did not face any issues with the display. Colours looked vibrant, brightness was sufficient even under direct sunlight, and the viewing experience was excellent. While watching videos and scrolling through social media, the display remained smooth and responsive.
Performance
The Oppo Find X9s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor, paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. The phone runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box.
In day-to-day usage, I did not face any lag while launching apps, switching between multiple applications or using the phone for long hours. The overall performance was, in fact, better than expected. I also did not notice any heating issues during prolonged usage, including while playing a few games.
Camera and battery
The camera is undoubtedly the biggest strength of the Oppo Find X9s. It comes with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree field of view and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.
The images look natural, colours remain well balanced and the level of detail is impressive. I especially liked the night photography, as the phone captures realistic images without making them look artificially bright. Portrait shots and zoom performance were also impressive.
The AI features are another highlight of the phone. AI Eraser can remove unwanted objects from photos, while AI Perfect Shot further improves image quality. The dedicated AI Mind button also makes these features easier to access. Content creators, in particular, will find these AI tools useful.
The Oppo Find X9s packs a massive 7,025mAh battery, which easily lasted an entire day on a single charge during my usage. I am a moderate user, spending most of my time on social media, browsing and photography, and the battery never gave any reason to worry. The phone supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and takes around 55 minutes to charge from 20% to 100%.
Our take
Overall, the Oppo Find X9s is a well-rounded flagship smartphone. I am particularly impressed with its camera performance, AI-powered features, battery life and smooth performance. The only thing I would have liked Oppo to improve is the software experience by reducing the number of pre-installed apps. If photography is your top priority and you are looking for a premium smartphone with reliable performance and excellent battery life, the Oppo Find X9s is definitely worth considering.