742 villages, 98,000 families still in core tiger habitats of India

Nearly three in four villages still remain inside tiger reserve core areas despite decades of relocation efforts

India’s ambitious programme to create inviolate habitats for tigers has relocated 298 villages and over 32,000 families from the country’s critical tiger habitats but the scale of the challenge ahead remains immense.

According to the latest assessment by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), 742 villages and nearly 98,000 families continue to live inside the core areas of tiger reserves, underscoring the long road ahead in balancing conservation goals with the rights and livelihoods of forest-dwelling communities.

The findings are part of the NTCA’s 2026 STRIDES report, which reviewed governance, ecological and social parameters across India’s 58 tiger reserves. The report notes that voluntary relocation remains a key strategy to secure breeding habitats for tigers while simultaneously providing better development opportunities to local communities.

India’s tiger reserves comprise core or Critical Tiger Habitats (CTHs) and buffer zones. Scientific studies cited in the report indicate that inviolate habitats spanning 800-1,200 sq km, supported by compatible landscapes, are essential for maintaining viable tiger populations and ensuring ecological connectivity.

The report stresses that relocation is voluntary and governed by the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Forest Rights Act, 2006. Before any village is relocated, authorities must recognise and settle forest rights, obtain informed consent from gram sabhas and provide rehabilitation packages after exploring all possibilities for coexistence.