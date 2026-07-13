The misdiagnosis trap: Red legs and wrong drugs

Thomas Chacko, a 54-year-old retired bank manager from Kottayam, walked into a clinic with a bright red, swollen, and warm lower leg. For many physicians, the knee-jerk diagnosis is cellulitis-an acute bacterial infection requiring heavy antibiotics.

Yet, a week later, Thomas’s redness persisted. In a staggering number of cases, patients are caught in this ‘misdiagnosis trap’ of pseudocellulitis, which is actually advanced venous stasis dermatitis. This error fuels the global crisis of antibiotic overuse while leaving the true circulatory failure untreated.

How do clinicians tell the difference? The clues are always there.

“Stasis dermatitis is one of the most commonly misdiagnosed mimics of venous insufficiency,” states Dr RC Sreekumar, chairman and head of vascular and endovascular surgery at PRAN Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. “Venous Stasis dermatitis can affect both legs, though one leg may be worse. Cellulitis is usually unilateral and comes with warmth, redness, pain, fever, and elevated white blood cell count. Stasis dermatitis is not associated with fever or significant pain. It characteristically involves the gaiter area above the medial ankle, on a background of chronic changes.”

Furthermore, the delicate skin in these cases is highly vulnerable to external irritants, confusing physicians even further.

Dr Sreekumar points out that “patients with stasis dermatitis are especially prone to developing an allergic contact dermatitis on top of it, often triggered by the very creams, antibiotic ointments, or bandage adhesives used to treat the original rash. A precise history of what’s been applied to the skin points toward contact dermatitis.”