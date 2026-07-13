Venous stasis dermatitis: ‘plumbing’ problem mistaken for skin infection

For over a decade, 42-year-old Deepa Nair, a primary school teacher in Thiruvananthapuram, dismissed the dull, throbbing ache in her lower legs as an occupational hazard. Standing for up to six hours a day on hard classroom floors, her only relief was elevating her swollen ankles. However, by late last year, the swelling remained permanent. Worse, the skin around her lower shins turned a dark, rusty-brown in colour, accompanied by an intense, unforgiving itch that no moisturiser could soothe.
“I thought it was just dry skin from the classroom air conditioning,” Deepa recalls. “But then the skin became brittle, glossy, and tightly stretched. After accidentally scratching my shin, the skin broke open. It didn’t heal for three months – it just kept weeping fluid.”
Deepa’s experience is a classic textbook trajectory of venous stasis dermatitis. While the term sounds unfamiliar, it shares the exact same medical root as varicose veins: chronic venous insufficiency. This is a progressive spectrum where internal circulation failure eventually destroys outer skin tissue.
“The root of the problem isn’t actually in the skin, it is a plumbing issue,” explains Dr R C Sreekumar, president of Vascular Society of India, and chairman and head of vascular and endovascular surgery at PRAN Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. “Every week, patients arrive holding a tube of steroid cream, convinced that their skin rash is a cosmetic problem rather than a circulatory disease. In reality, that ‘rash’ is frequently the visible tip of a much larger problem: chronic venous insufficiency, the same condition that, left untreated, can progress to non-healing ulcers and even loss of legs due to infection.”
When a professional spends prolonged hours standing or sitting without movement, gravity wins. The tiny, one-way valves inside the leg veins—which pump blood upward to the heart—weaken and fail. This triggers venous reflux, where blood pools in the lower extremities.
“The venous (oxygen-poor) blood gets stagnant there, and this causes more capillary leakage,” explains Dr Anuradha Kakkanatt Babu, senior consultant of dermatology & venereology at Aster Medcity, Kochi. Under high pressure, leaked red blood cells break down and release iron. This iron residue literally stains the tissue from the inside out, causing a dark discoloration known as hemosiderin staining.
The immune system responds to this internal pooling with a localised inflammatory cascade, manifesting as stasis eczema.
“Many patients get that kind of cracking, oozing, and eczema-like rashes, which can feel intensely itchy,” notes Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu, consultant dermatologist at Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore. “When people keep scratching too much, the skin barrier ends up getting worn down more, and then secondary bacterial infections become more likely too, like cellulitis.”
Left unmanaged, complete structural breakdown of the skin is inevitable. “The ulcers secondary to stasis dermatitis usually occur on the medial aspect of the ankle—the medial malleolus. It is a classical site for venous ulcers,” explains Dr Anuradha Kakkanatt Babu. Because the skin’s microcirculation is compromised, its ability to heal itself is drastically reduced – a simple scratch can turn into a chronic, open wound.
Fortunately, the condition is highly manageable through a coordinated approach. Dermatologists focus on immediate barrier repair, while vascular specialists correct the root cause.
Dr R C Sreekumar warns that “topical steroids calm the inflammation but do nothing for the underlying venous pressure driving it. Without addressing the vein disease, the rash returns.” Definitive care requires advanced solutions like minimally invasive vein procedures to seal off damaged veins and permanently relieve tissue pressure.
For teachers like Deepa, who underwent a successful laser procedure, the lesson is clear. “We tend to prioritise our work and ignore our bodies,” she says. “Tired legs or a few varicose veins aren’t just badges of hard work, sometimes they are a warning sign you cannot afford to ignore.”