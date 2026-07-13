Venous stasis dermatitis: ‘plumbing’ problem mistaken for skin infection

For over a decade, 42-year-old Deepa Nair, a primary school teacher in Thiruvananthapuram, dismissed the dull, throbbing ache in her lower legs as an occupational hazard. Standing for up to six hours a day on hard classroom floors, her only relief was elevating her swollen ankles. However, by late last year, the swelling remained permanent. Worse, the skin around her lower shins turned a dark, rusty-brown in colour, accompanied by an intense, unforgiving itch that no moisturiser could soothe.

“I thought it was just dry skin from the classroom air conditioning,” Deepa recalls. “But then the skin became brittle, glossy, and tightly stretched. After accidentally scratching my shin, the skin broke open. It didn’t heal for three months – it just kept weeping fluid.”

Deepa’s experience is a classic textbook trajectory of venous stasis dermatitis. While the term sounds unfamiliar, it shares the exact same medical root as varicose veins: chronic venous insufficiency. This is a progressive spectrum where internal circulation failure eventually destroys outer skin tissue.

“The root of the problem isn’t actually in the skin, it is a plumbing issue,” explains Dr R C Sreekumar, president of Vascular Society of India, and chairman and head of vascular and endovascular surgery at PRAN Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. “Every week, patients arrive holding a tube of steroid cream, convinced that their skin rash is a cosmetic problem rather than a circulatory disease. In reality, that ‘rash’ is frequently the visible tip of a much larger problem: chronic venous insufficiency, the same condition that, left untreated, can progress to non-healing ulcers and even loss of legs due to infection.”