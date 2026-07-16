IRCTC’s new beta website is live: Key features explained

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched the beta version of its new ticket booking website for users across India. The new portal, which went live at 9 pm on July 15, aims to make railway ticket booking faster and easier, especially during the busy Tatkal booking hours. The old IRCTC website often drew complaints from users who said it became slow or unresponsive during peak hours. Many passengers faced issues such as pages freezing, payment failures and unsuccessful Tatkal bookings despite seats being available.

What has changed?

Faster and smoother booking: The earlier website could process around 32,000 ticket bookings per minute. During Tatkal booking, users often experienced delays, payment failures and session timeouts, causing them to lose confirmed tickets. The new beta website has a simpler booking process with fewer interruptions, making the experience smoother.

Fewer interruptions: IRCTC has removed many unnecessary interruptions from the booking process. Users will see fewer CAPTCHAs, pop-ups and distracting graphics, helping them complete bookings more quickly. This is expected to be particularly useful during Tatkal booking, where every second matters.