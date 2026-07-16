Next AI race is not about being smarter; it's about being cheaper

For more than two years, artificial intelligence (AI) companies have competed to build the most capable models. Now, the battle is shifting. Instead of asking which AI is the smartest, businesses are increasingly asking a simpler question that, which one offers the best value for money?

The change reflects a growing concern among companies that have embraced AI but are now facing soaring operating costs. AI models consume vast computing power, and every prompt, document, and image processed add to the bill. While many businesses initially encouraged employees to use AI as much as possible, some are now tightening limits after seeing monthly costs climb sharply.

That shift has prompted the industry's biggest players to compete not only on performance but also on efficiency.

OpenAI says its newly launched GPT-5.6 family is designed to complete more work while using significantly fewer tokens, the units AI models process when handling requests. Fewer tokens mean lower computing costs for customers, making the models more economical for businesses that rely on AI every day.

Meta is making a similar push. Its new Muse Spark 1.1 model is aimed at software developers and businesses building AI-powered applications. Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the company intends to price the model "very aggressively", arguing that frontier AI should become affordable rather than remain a premium product. Reports said that Meta is offering developers introductory credits before moving to usage-based pricing that undercuts several rivals.