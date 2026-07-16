SpaceXAI launches Grok 4.5: Is it the best AI model yet?

Elon Musk-led SpaceXAI has launched Grok 4.5, its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, which the company describes as its most capable model yet. Designed for coding, AI agents and knowledge-based tasks, Grok 4.5 was developed alongside coding platform Cursor and is targeted at software developers, researchers and enterprise users.

How was Grok 4.5 trained?

According to SpaceXAI, Grok 4.5 was trained on datasets covering coding, science, engineering and mathematics. The model was built using tens of thousands of NVIDIA GB300 GPUs and employs advanced training techniques to improve stability during large-scale AI model training.

The company said it focused on improving data quality through filtering, de-duplication and domain-specific data selection. It also scaled reinforcement learning across hundreds of thousands of software engineering and technical tasks, enabling the model to perform better on complex, multi-step reasoning and coding challenges.

What can Grok 4.5 do?

According to the company, Grok 4.5 can handle complex programming tasks, including Rust and C/C++ development, and can build complete applications from a single text prompt. SpaceXAI claims the model can generate fully functional applications with minimal user input.

Beyond software development, Grok 4.5 has been integrated into Grok Build, where it can create advanced Excel spreadsheets involving web research, multi-sheet formulas and automated notes. It can also generate PowerPoint presentations using native slide elements to build diagrams and layouts, and draft documents in Microsoft Word.