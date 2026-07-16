Why is OnePlus facing exit rumours?

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus, once one of the fastest-growing premium smartphone brands in India, is reportedly planning to wind up its operations in Europe and the US. Some reports have also claimed that the company could eventually exit the Indian market around 2027 as part of a global restructuring by its parent company, Oppo. The reports further suggested that sister brand Realme may also withdraw from certain markets. However, OnePlus has denied the speculation, saying its business continues to operate normally.

“OnePlus India continues to operate its business as usual, with all local operations on track. We urge the media to exercise restraint before amplifying unverified speculation," the company said in a statement.

Even though the company has dismissed the reports, rumours about OnePlus scaling back its global operations have been circulating for several months. Industry experts say the brand has been facing mounting challenges, particularly outside China.

Is OnePlus reducing its global presence?

OnePlus’ biggest challenge today is that its global business is becoming increasingly dependent on China. According to Counterpoint Research, China accounted for 74% of OnePlus' global smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2026, up from 59% a year earlier. India remains the company's second-largest market, but its share has fallen sharply from 30% to 19% over the same period. The US business has virtually disappeared, contributing 0% of global shipments in Q1 2026, while the share from other international markets has declined from 9% to 7%.

The numbers suggest that while OnePlus continues to have a presence in India, its business outside China has weakened significantly.

What do experts say?

Industry analysts believe multiple factors have contributed to OnePlus' struggles. One of the biggest challenges has been the sharp rise in memory chip prices. LPDDR (Low-Power Double Data Rate) memory prices have reportedly increased by nearly 250% over the past year, pushing up smartphone manufacturing costs.

Unlike Apple and Samsung, OnePlus built its reputation by offering flagship-level specifications at relatively affordable prices. Rising component costs have made that strategy increasingly difficult to sustain.