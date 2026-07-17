Great Indian Bustard population stable, but habitat under pressure

The population of critically endangered Great Indian Bustard (GIB) has remained largely stable at around 130 in Rajasthan’s Thar landscape over the past seven years. However, the bird’s habitat continues to remain under increasing pressure from expanding infrastructure, restricting the species to a small fraction of its potential range, the new findings reveal.

The latest landscape-level status assessment by Wildlife Institute of India, conducted between October 2024 and April 2025, estimated the GIB population at 130 (± 21) (in the range of 109 to 151), almost unchanged from the previous assessment in 2017-18, in which the estimation was 128 (± 19). The survey covered nearly 14,000 sq km across Desert National Park (DNP), Pokhran Field Firing Range and surrounding habitats identified as priority GIB areas.

In one of the most extensive assessments of the species since the 2017-18, a total 419 transects covering 4,522 km were surveyed systematically in 144 sq km grid cells. However, the survey has found that the existing GIB population currently occupies only about 16 per cent (pc) of the surveyed landscape, despite suitable grassland habitat being more widely distributed across the Thar. The GIB detections were largely concentrated in and around northern enclosures of DNP, Pokhran range and Ramdevra. “Habitat assessments revealed that the short grass and sparse shrub cover forming the primary vegetation structure suitable for GIB is widely distributed in the Thar landscape. The overall land cover composition has remained relatively stable over the last decade, but there has been a marked increase in anthropogenic features over time,” the report underlined.

It stated that power transmission lines, agricultural fencing, roads, water sources and solar power projects have expanded substantially, increasing habitat fragmentation while also raising the risk of mortality for the species. While suitable habitat for the GIB still exists over much of the landscape, the species found to be confined to relatively undisturbed patches because of these growing pressures. Trend analyses showed that GIB detections, encounter rates, abundance and occupancy were broadly stable since 2017. The birds continue to be concentrated in relatively undisturbed, flat, grassland-dominated areas that are free of energy infrastructure, particularly within and around fenced enclosures in the northern parts of Desert National Park.