Kawal alone has 64% of all pending FRA claims across India’s TRs

Nearly 45 per cent of India’s tiger reserves continue to have pending claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), with Telangana accounting for the largest share, according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) STRIDES 2026 report.

The report reveals that while 32 tiger reserves have disposed of all FRA claims, 26 reserves still have pending applications. Of the 58 tiger reserves in the country, these pending claims stand at 83,765.

The Kawal Tiger Reserve in Telangana alone accounts for 53,688 pending applications, nearly 64 per cent of the total pending claims across all tiger reserves. Other reserves with substantial backlogs include Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Telangana (6,852 applications), Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh (6,048), and Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh (3,549).

An FRA application seeks legal recognition of traditional rights over forest land and resources under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.