Major emitters knew of fossil fuel dangers decades earlier than claimed

Governments of several countries responsible for the largest shares of historical greenhouse gas emissions knew about the dangers posed by fossil fuel-driven climate change decades before they acknowledged them in international negotiations, according to a report released by the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL). The report, Early Warnings: Government Knowledge of Climate Change and Legal Responsibility for Climate Harm, argues that officials in major emitting countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Germany, Norway and Russia, had access to credible scientific warnings about climate risks from at least the 1960s, and in some instances much earlier.

The findings arrive a week before the first anniversary of the International Court of Justice’s landmark advisory opinion on climate change, issued on July 23, 2025. The ruling affirmed that all countries have binding obligations under international law to prevent and mitigate climate harm and may face legal consequences, including reparations, if they fail to act.

Drawing on government archives, scientific papers, official memoranda and media reports, the 67-page report directly challenges claims made by several high-emitting countries before the ICJ that governments could not reasonably have been expected to act on climate change before the late 1980s or early 1990s. “The question of what governments knew about climate change and when they knew it is not just a matter of historical record, but it is a matter of legal responsibility,” the report says.

According to CIEL, the scientific basis for the greenhouse effect had already been established by the mid-19th century, while the consequences of burning fossil fuels began to be modelled and debated in the late 1800s. By the middle of the 20th century, scientists had begun measuring excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, and by the 1960s researchers and policymakers in several industrialised countries were aware that fossil fuel combustion could alter the climate and cause severe environmental damage.