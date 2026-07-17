Mamallan: When expert reports overrule science

Scientific authority is not conferred by degrees or institutional prestige, but earned through scientific integrity, professional judgement and non-partisan analysis. The role played by expert agencies in the controversial Mamallan reservoir project, which seeks to turn a biodiverse tidal marsh into a freshwater reservoir, reveals how easily institutional reputation can be used to legitimise conclusions that extend well beyond what the underlying science actually demonstrates.

To claim exemption from Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification’s prohibition of reclaiming, bunding or disturbing the natural course of seawater, the state government has described the project as a structure for ‘prevention of salinity ingress and freshwater recharge.’ The notification requires the structure to be “based on [study] carried out by any agency to be specified by MoEF.’ But instead of commissioning a study to establish those functions, it tasked IIT-Madras with providing a technical evaluation of Water Resources Department’s (WRD) proposal ‘for further processing of CRZ clearance.’

Barely three days after it received WRD’s work order, the IIT submitted a report asserting that the project ‘will indirectly augment groundwater recharge, check seawater intrusion and directly supplement the Chennai city water supply.’ The report further claims that the reservoir will ‘aid in the management of flood water’ in the sub-basin. IIT’s authority allows these claims to be read as settled science.

A close reading of the report suggests otherwise, that its only scientifically grounded conclusion is that there is enough runoff in the Kovalam sub-basin to fill the reservoir, a finding unrelated to the basis on which CRZ clearance is sought.