Diabetes out of control? Be careful while bringing down blood sugar level

People with advanced stages of retinopathy, even when glucose is very high, need to be very careful while controlling their blood sugar as a sudden reduction after prolonged uncontrolled diabetes can worsen the retinopathy, says Dr Jyothydev Kesavdev, research diabetologist based in Kerala, in an interview with Anna Jose. Edited excerpts:

Diabetes is emerging as a major cause of blindness globally. How serious is the problem?

As the prevalence of diabetes is increasing, the prevalence of blindness is also increasing. Currently, it is said there are three million people who are at immediate risk of vision loss due to diabetic retinopathy. Currently, diabetic retinopathy is the sixth cause of blindness in India; earlier it was the 17th cause of blindness, but because of uncontrolled diabetes, it has now gone up. In diabetes, there are three illnesses that can affect the eye: retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataracts. Cataracts affect the eye when we are aging, but in uncontrolled diabetes, cataracts set in very early, and hence, they are also regarded as a disease related to uncontrolled glucose. When we say that there are more than 110 million people with diabetes in India, one in five people with diabetes in the country have signs of diabetic retinopathy.

How does diabetes affect the retina and lead to vision loss?

When there is a consistent increase in glucose levels or when there are fluctuations in the level of glucose, we call it glucose variability. It results in advanced glycation, oxidative stress, and endothelial damage. The small blood vessels in the retina get affected, and there will be blot and dot haemorrhages and lipid deposits, resulting in changes in the retina that can be visualised through fundoscopy or a retinal camera. These help detect very early changes in the retina, including retinopathy, early glaucoma, or age-related macular degeneration. Vision can be retained if it is in the early stages of retinopathy.