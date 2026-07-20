Floaters can be a sign of advanced diabetes, high BP

Many older adults complain about obstructions in their vision. These are called floaters in the eyes—something like tiny specks, threads, spiderwebs, or a ring-like shape drifting across your field of vision – which can be caused by a whole lot of problems, and diabetic retinopathy is one among them. “The common cause of floaters is a posterior vitreous detachment. Eye inflammation, retinal tears or trauma, post-surgery changes, bleeding, and natural aging can also lead to floaters,” said Dr Thomas Cherian, senior consultant ophthalmologist at Little Flower Hospital & Research Centre in Angamaly.

The commonest cause of floaters is posterior vitreous detachment in which the gel that fills your eyeball separates from your retina. “Most of the time, floaters are harmless. However, it is important to get the eyes checked because, along with floaters, the patient might get a retinal tear or break or even some bleeding inside the eye.