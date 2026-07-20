How annual visit to eye doctor saves diabetics from vision loss

Mini, a diabetic, was 55 years old when she made a trip to the hospital for a routine eye examination despite having normal vision. As part of the screening, the doctors performed a dilated retinal examination. The result took her by surprise as she was diagnosed with proliferative diabetic retinopathy. “She had been advised to undergo laser treatment in 2023 but did not proceed with it. After counselling her and her family, she agreed to undergo the treatment to prevent vision loss,” said Dr Subha Kurien Consultant in Ophthalmology at Apollo Adlux Hospital, Angamaly.

The laser treatment stabilised her vision and since then she has been following-up every three months. At her most recent review, there was no deterioration in her vision.

According to her, diabetic patients should consult an ophthalmologist at least once a year. “The vision will be checked, and a dilated retinal test will be performed. If it is normal, another test is required only next year. If there are changes from mild to moderate to severe, they may need frequent follow-ups or six-month follow-ups. Severe cases like proliferative diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema may lead to vision loss,” she said.

High or fluctuating glucose levels for a long time can damage the blood vessels in the back of the eyes. This damage can begin during prediabetes, when blood glucose is higher than normal but not high enough for you to be diagnosed with diabetes, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. About one in three people with diabetes who are older than age 40 already have some signs of diabetic retinopathy. Glucose is crucial in the body’s energy metabolism and it is the primary source of energy for cells. However, glucose levels should be maintained for the body to utilise it.