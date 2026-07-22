Fossil finding

Pithoragarh has long been known as the gateway to the Kumaon Himalayas, drawing travellers with its snow-capped peaks, ancient temples and trekking routes. Now, the Uttarakhand district is attracting attention for a very different reason. Researchers have documented extensive stromatolite fossil sites across Pithoragarh and neighbouring Berinag, Gangolihat and Chaukori. The recent confirmation of stromatolites in Pithoragarh has further strengthened the region’s bid to become India’s first UNESCO Global Geopark. For travellers, it opens up the possibility of experiencing a destination where geological history is just as compelling as its mountain landscapes.
Stromatolites are among the oldest known records of life on Earth. Formed over billions of years by colonies of cyanobacteria, these layered rock structures developed when microbial mats trapped sediments in shallow seas, gradually building mineral-rich formations over immense periods of time. These microorganisms were also among the earliest to produce oxygen through photosynthesis, fundamentally changing Earth’s atmosphere and paving the way for more complex life. Today, stromatolites offer scientists a rare glimpse into the planet’s earliest ecosystems.
The fossils found across Pithoragarh are particularly significant because they date back to a time when this part of the Himalayas lay beneath the ancient Tethys Ocean. Over millions of years, the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates uplifted these marine deposits into the mountains that define the region today.
The discovery has also renewed interest in Pithoragarh’s aspiration to secure UNESCO Global Geopark status. India is yet to have a UNESCO-recognised Global Geopark and Pithoragarh’s combination of ancient fossils, caves and Himalayan geology makes it a strong contender. Such recognition would encourage sustainable geotourism while supporting scientific research, conservation efforts and community-led livelihoods through local guides, homestays and educational experiences. While the fossils may become the district’s newest attraction, Pithoragarh has plenty to explore beyond its geological heritage. The region serves as the gateway to the revered Adi Kailash and Om Parvat pilgrimages, where the snow-clad peak of Om Parvat is known for a naturally occurring pattern resembling the sacred ‘Om’ symbol. Further north, Munsiyari offers sweeping views of the Panchachuli peaks and serves as the starting point for treks to the Milam and Ralam glaciers.
History and spirituality are equally woven into the landscape. At Gangolihat, the limestone cave shrine of Patal Bhuvaneshwar draws pilgrims and geology enthusiasts alike with its striking stalactite and stalagmite formations. Closer to Pithoragarh town, the Kapileshwar Mahadev cave temple sits amid forested surroundings, while the hilltop Dhwaj Temple rewards visitors with panoramic views of the Himalayan ranges. Those interested in the region’s history can visit Pithoragarh Fort, also known as London Fort, which overlooks the valley and traces its origins to the Gorkha period before later being occupied by the British. Nature enthusiasts, meanwhile, can venture into the Askot Musk Deer Sanctuary, home to the endangered Himalayan musk deer, diverse birdlife and rich alpine vegetation.
How to get there
Nearest Airport: Naini Saini Airport (Pithoragarh)
Nearest Railhead: Tanakpur Railway Station
Top places to visit in Pithoragarh
Askot Musk Deer Sanctuary,
Pithoragarh Fort, 3. Dhwaj Temple,
Kapileshwar Mahadev,
Patal Bhuvaneshwar,
Munsiyari,
Adi Kailash & Om Parvat