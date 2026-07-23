Apple’s foldable entry to reshape market as global shipments set to grow 21% in 2026

Global foldable smartphone shipments are expected to grow 21% year-on-year in 2026, driven by rising demand for premium book-style foldables, stronger competition among smartphone brands and Apple’s anticipated entry into the segment, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Foldable Smartphone Market Forecast.

Samsung is projected to retain its leadership in the foldable smartphone market with a 32% market share in 2026. However, the competitive landscape is expected to change significantly as Apple enters the category, while Huawei continues to maintain a strong presence, particularly in China.

Counterpoint estimates that Apple will capture a 25% market share in its first year in the foldable segment, followed by Huawei at 24%. Motorola is projected to hold 8%, while HONOR is expected to account for 3%.

The research firm said the next phase of growth will be driven not only by new entrants but also by the increasing role of artificial intelligence in foldable smartphones. As AI evolves beyond chatbot interactions to tasks such as summarising documents, editing content, managing schedules and working across multiple apps, larger foldable displays are expected to offer a better productivity experience.