How Bluetooth messaging apps beat internet shutdowns during protests

As protests by youngsters intensified at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, the government took several steps to prevent large gatherings. Besides closing metro station gates near the protest site, the administration also suspended internet services in and around the area. Telecom service providers were directed to temporarily disconnect mobile internet services, making it difficult for protesters to communicate online.

However, a newspaper report claimed that some protesters continued to communicate by using Bluetooth-based messaging apps. These apps create a local network that allows users to exchange messages even without 4G, 5G or Wi-Fi. Although the technology is not a complete replacement for the internet and works only over short distances, it can help people stay connected during an internet shutdown.

The same technology has reportedly been used during protests in Hong Kong and Nepal, where internet access was either restricted or disrupted.

Can the government order an internet shutdown?

Yes. Under Section 20(2)(b) of the Telecommunications Act, the Central or State Government can temporarily suspend telecommunication services, including mobile internet and broadband, during a public emergency or in the interest of public safety.

The law allows such action to maintain public order and prevent the incitement of offences. It also requires that every suspension order clearly state the reasons for the shutdown and remain in force only for a limited period.