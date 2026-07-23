How Bluetooth messaging apps beat internet shutdowns during protests

As protests by youngsters intensified at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, the government took several steps to prevent large gatherings. Besides closing metro station gates near the protest site, the administration also suspended internet services in and around the area. Telecom service providers were directed to temporarily disconnect mobile internet services, making it difficult for protesters to communicate online.
However, a newspaper report claimed that some protesters continued to communicate by using Bluetooth-based messaging apps. These apps create a local network that allows users to exchange messages even without 4G, 5G or Wi-Fi. Although the technology is not a complete replacement for the internet and works only over short distances, it can help people stay connected during an internet shutdown.
The same technology has reportedly been used during protests in Hong Kong and Nepal, where internet access was either restricted or disrupted.
Can the government order an internet shutdown?
Yes. Under Section 20(2)(b) of the Telecommunications Act, the Central or State Government can temporarily suspend telecommunication services, including mobile internet and broadband, during a public emergency or in the interest of public safety.
The law allows such action to maintain public order and prevent the incitement of offences. It also requires that every suspension order clearly state the reasons for the shutdown and remain in force only for a limited period.
How do these apps work?
According to the report, these apps allow smartphones to exchange messages without using mobile data, Wi-Fi or a cellular network. Instead, they rely on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), a wireless technology designed for low-power, short-range communication. BLE is commonly used in smartwatches, fitness bands, medical devices and other Internet of Things (IoT) products.
Several offline messaging apps use this technology.
One of the best-known is Bitchat. Bitchat is a decentralised, open-source peer-to-peer messaging app backed by Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter (now X). It works offline using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) mesh networks and also supports the Nostr protocol when internet access is available. The app does not require mobile data, Wi-Fi, central servers or even phone numbers. Instead, every phone acts as both a user and a relay, helping pass messages to other nearby devices. Other similar offline messaging apps are also available for Android users.
How are messages sent without the internet?
When a user sends a message through an app like Bitchat, the message does not pass through a mobile tower, Wi-Fi router or central server. Instead, it is encrypted and sent via Bluetooth to nearby phones running the same app.
Those phones automatically forward the message to other nearby devices, creating what is known as a mesh network. In this system, every smartphone acts as a relay, allowing messages to "hop" from one phone to another until they reach the intended recipient.
The more people using the app in the same area, the larger the mesh network becomes and the farther messages can travel. Since the messages move directly between devices instead of through the internet, these apps can continue working even during internet shutdowns or in places with no cellular coverage.
However, the technology has its limits. It works only over relatively short distances, depends on enough users having the same app installed, and cannot match the speed, coverage or reliability of mobile internet. It is useful for local communication but is not a complete substitute for conventional messaging services.