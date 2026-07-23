Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold8, Fold8 Ultra and Flip8

Samsung on Wednesday launched its next-generation foldable smartphones —Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip8.
Built on seven generations of foldable innovation, the new lineup combines upgraded hardware with Galaxy AI features aimed at improving productivity, creativity and everyday convenience.
“The response to our foldable smartphones over the last seven generations reaffirms Samsung’s leadership in a category we pioneered. Consumers are choosing Samsung foldables for their distinctive design and personalised Galaxy AI experiences that enable productivity and creativity. These devices with their cutting-edge hardware engineering and durable design are made in India and supported by our R&D capabilities in the country, helping us create innovations that meet the evolving needs of our consumers,” said J B Park, president and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.
Galaxy Z Fold8
Samsung said the Galaxy Z Fold8 is designed for users who want a seamless transition between a regular smartphone and a larger tablet-like display for productivity, reading, gaming and entertainment.
The smartphone weighs 201g, making it Samsung’s lightest Galaxy Z Fold device so far, while housing a 4,800mAh battery.
Its 10:16 cover display is designed for messaging, social media, web browsing and short-form videos. When unfolded, the 4:3 main display offers more screen space for gaming, movies, reading articles and e-books.
Samsung has introduced Flex Titanium, a new display structure that combines a titanium alloy film with an enhanced titanium plate to reduce crease visibility while improving durability against repeated folding and daily wear.
The main display delivers up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness and features Vision Booster and a low-reflection coating for better outdoor visibility.
For photography, the Galaxy Z Fold8 comes with a dual 50MP rear camera system, featuring wide and ultra-wide sensors.
Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra
Positioned as Samsung’s most advanced foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is aimed at professionals and content creators. The device features an 8-inch main display, measures 4.1mm when unfolded and weighs 215g, making it Samsung’s slimmest Fold smartphone to date. It is equipped with a 200MP main camera with HDR support in 200MP mode, along with a 50MP ultra-wide camera for landscape, macro and group photography.
Samsung has also enhanced its Nightography capabilities for better low-light photos and videos.
The Fold8 Ultra supports 8K video recording using the new APV codec and includes Cine LUT tools that allow users to adjust colour and tone directly on the device for professional-grade editing.
Galaxy Z Flip8
The Galaxy Z Flip8 is designed for users looking for a compact foldable smartphone with AI-powered features.
The device weighs 180g and is 6.1mm thick, making it Samsung’s slimmest and lightest Flip smartphone.
Samsung has redesigned the FlexWindow cover display into an AI-first interface, allowing users to access notifications, AI features and connected tasks without opening the phone.
The Now Brief feature delivers personalised updates and suggested actions based on user activity, while Gemini Intelligence can be activated using the side key or voice commands to perform tasks directly from the cover screen.