Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold8, Fold8 Ultra and Flip8

Samsung on Wednesday launched its next-generation foldable smartphones —Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip8.

Built on seven generations of foldable innovation, the new lineup combines upgraded hardware with Galaxy AI features aimed at improving productivity, creativity and everyday convenience.

“The response to our foldable smartphones over the last seven generations reaffirms Samsung’s leadership in a category we pioneered. Consumers are choosing Samsung foldables for their distinctive design and personalised Galaxy AI experiences that enable productivity and creativity. These devices with their cutting-edge hardware engineering and durable design are made in India and supported by our R&D capabilities in the country, helping us create innovations that meet the evolving needs of our consumers,” said J B Park, president and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Galaxy Z Fold8

Samsung said the Galaxy Z Fold8 is designed for users who want a seamless transition between a regular smartphone and a larger tablet-like display for productivity, reading, gaming and entertainment.

The smartphone weighs 201g, making it Samsung’s lightest Galaxy Z Fold device so far, while housing a 4,800mAh battery.

Its 10:16 cover display is designed for messaging, social media, web browsing and short-form videos. When unfolded, the 4:3 main display offers more screen space for gaming, movies, reading articles and e-books.

Samsung has introduced Flex Titanium, a new display structure that combines a titanium alloy film with an enhanced titanium plate to reduce crease visibility while improving durability against repeated folding and daily wear.

The main display delivers up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness and features Vision Booster and a low-reflection coating for better outdoor visibility.

For photography, the Galaxy Z Fold8 comes with a dual 50MP rear camera system, featuring wide and ultra-wide sensors.