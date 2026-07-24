Coral bleaching: Blame it on climate change, not El Nino

Human-caused climate change, rather than the naturally occurring El Nino climate pattern, has been the primary driver behind every global coral bleaching event over the last four decades, according to a new international study that warns the world’s coral reefs could disappear without rapid cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.

The study, led by Climate Central and published in the journal Oceanography, concludes that global mass coral bleaching events in 1998, 2010, 2014-17 and the ongoing 2018-2025 event would not have occurred without the warming caused by fossil fuel emissions.

Using a climate attribution approach, researchers separated the influence of human-induced warming from natural climate variability, including El Nino. They analysed daily sea surface temperatures using 13 climate model simulations and NOAA’s Coral Reef Watch bleaching model to compare observed ocean temperatures with a hypothetical world unaffected by human-caused climate change.

“Our study shows that without climate change, coral bleaching would be a rare and isolated event, and global mass coral bleaching simply would not occur,” said Andrew Pershing, chief program officer at Climate Central and the study’s lead author.

“Millions of people and entire countries rely on healthy coral reefs for livelihoods and food security. But our emissions of carbon pollution are causing increasingly widespread damage and death to these vital and vibrant ecosystems. Without immediate emissions reduction, coral reefs as we know them will disappear.”