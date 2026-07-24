Prolonged heat exposure has grave impact on pregnancy, childbirth

Exposure to extreme heat events poses a significant threat to human health, particularly in lower and middle-income countries like India. A new study has established a nation-wide correlation between prolonged extreme heat during pregnancy and adverse birth outcomes in India. Consecutive days of intense heat have been linked to low birth weight, preterm births, and stillbirths.

Projections indicate that extreme heat will continue to increase in both frequency and duration, which places additional strain on women, their foetuses and can lead to various health complications.

What the study reveals

Titled “Effect of Extreme Heat Stress on Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes in India,” the study was conducted by IIT Delhi in collaboration with the University of Queensland, several British universities and Korea University. Published in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Research Communications, the research focused on the number of consecutive ‘sweltering’ days experienced by pregnant women, rather than simply examining average or peak temperatures.

The study analyzed 209,266 births recorded across 707 districts between 2015 and 2020, using data from National Family Health Survey (NFHS). Each birth was matched with local heat conditions during the mother’s pregnancy. The research indicated a negative impact of sustained exposure to extreme heat during different trimesters of pregnancy, which is associated with measurable increases in various birth risks. Specifically, prolonged heat exposure during the first trimester is linked to a higher risk of preterm birth, while the second trimester shows an increased incidence of low birth weights. Exposure to extreme heat in the final trimester is associated with a higher risk of stillbirth. Low birth weight is defined as a live baby weighing less than 2.5 kg. The study found that each additional day of extreme heat during pregnancy increases the risk of low birth weight by about 1 per cent, even after adjusting for other factors. Low birth weight was the most common adverse outcome reported, affecting 12.8 pc of births, followed by preterm birth at 1 pc and stillbirth at 0.74 pc.